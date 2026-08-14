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US accuses India of being involved in 'trans-shipment scam' to help China avoid increased tariffs

The US has accused 40+ countries including India of being part of a "shadow trans-shipment network" helping China bypass tariffs. It will use AI-powered "Detective Border" to detect illegal rerouting via India, Canada, EU, Mexico, Japan and others.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 09:05 AM IST

US accuses India of being involved in 'trans-shipment scam' to help China avoid increased tariffs
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The US has accused more than 40 countries, including India, of being part of what it called a "shadow trans-shipment network" that helps China avoid high American tariffs. In a report titled 'The Great Transhipment Scam', top trade adviser Peter Navarro said Washington would use artificial intelligence to detect such shipments and take action against them.

Navarro said the practice had become more common after 2018, when the Trump administration imposed Section 301 tariffs on China over what it described as unfair trade practices. The report estimated the annual value of illegally transshipped goods at between USD 40 billion and USD 303 billion.

Navarro names India, Canada, EU

"For years, the great transhipment scam has let Communist China launder its exports through more than 40 countries," Peter Navarro, Counsellor to the President for Trade and Manufacturing, told reporters. 

He said the countries in what he called China’s Shadow Transhipment Network included some of America’s biggest trading partners, from Mexico and Canada to the European Union, India, Japan and South Korea.

In the report, Navarro said:  "China began using these third countries for minor processing, relabeling, repackaging, reinvoicing, or routing changes that created the appearance of a new national origin while leaving the underlying Chinese content largely intact."

He said that by routing goods around the tariffs, China and its state-supported manufacturers could push goods into places with cheap labour, weak customs oversight, permissive free zones, or preferential US trade access.

How China allegedly bypasses tariffs via India

The report specifically called out India.  It said India’s Pune-Gujarat-Chennai production belt absorbs pumps and compressors, affecting industrial supply chains in Cincinnati, Dayton and Columbus.

"A Chinese pump that leaves Pune as Indian is a pump not machined in Cincinnati, Dayton or Columbus," Navarro said.

US to deploy 'detective border' AI

Washington also plans to use artificial intelligence to identify suspected transhipment. Navarro said the US would deploy an AI-enabled "Detective Border" system to help detect goods reaching American markets through third countries.

The system is expected to analyse shipment data, routing histories, product classifications, ownership links, production capacity and other indicators.

"The objective is to improve CBP's ability to distinguish legitimate nearshoring and foreign investment from illegal pass-through trade, identify high-risk shipments, and convert analytical findings into interdiction, duty collection, penalties, and exclusion," the report said

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