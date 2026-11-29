Magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off Manhattan Beach, rattling Los Angeles. Ceiling tiles fell at LAX, people ran out of stores in Santa Monica. No major damage reported.

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off Southern California's coast near Manhattan Beach on Saturday evening, rattling the Los Angeles area. The tremors sent people rushing out of stores, while ceiling tiles fell inside a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The earthquake was followed by multiple aftershocks, although there were no immediate reports of injuries or major structural damage.

The quake struck at around 9.30 am local time, approximately 3.7 miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach, at a depth of about 7.6 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). CNN reported that the tremors were felt across several parts of the Los Angeles area, including Santa Monica and Pasadena.

Aftershocks follow main quake

At least four aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 3.7, were recorded within the first 45 minutes after the initial earthquake, according to the USGS figures cited by CNN. The agency estimated that there was a 30 per cent chance of an aftershock measuring magnitude 4.0 or higher.

The shaking was strong enough to disrupt normal activity in several locations. CNN reported that people ran out of stores in Santa Monica as buildings rattled and trees swayed. At LAX, ceiling tiles fell inside a terminal as the building shook.

The magnitude 5.0 quake struck just miles off the Manhattan Beach coast at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, unleashing dozens of aftershocks. https://t.co/7EvmGR4rq2 https://t.co/waM0LH5WUl — California Post (@californiapost) November 28, 2026

The earthquake was also felt in Pasadena, around 27 miles northeast of the epicentre. The tremors came during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, when Southern California was witnessing increased travel and public activity.

Los Angeles Fire Department deploys teams

Following the earthquake, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) activated its earthquake response, deploying personnel from all 106 neighbourhood fire stations to inspect infrastructure and assess possible damage across the city.

"There are currently no initial reports of structural damage or injuries," LAFD spokesperson Lyndsey Lantz said in an update, as quoted by CNN.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also said that city teams were assessing the situation and monitoring possible impacts.

"So far, while there are no reports of major damage, the LAFD is in earthquake mode to assess potential impacts across the city," Bass said in a post on X.

A preliminary 5.0-magnitude earthquake centered near Manhattan Beach was felt across Los Angeles at 9:30 AM this morning. So far, while there are no reports of major damage, the LAFD is in earthquake mode to assess potential impacts across the city. City teams will continue to monitor and update as needed. As a precaution, please be prepared for aftershocks: Drop, Cover, and Hold on until shaking stops. Protect your head and neck while taking cover under sturdy furniture, near a sturdy interior wall, and away from windows and doorways. — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) November 28, 2026

The Associated Press (AP) also reported that the fire department had found no injuries or damage in the city of Los Angeles during its initial assessment.

Manhattan Beach pier closed, no tsunami threat

The City of Manhattan Beach urged residents to remain prepared for aftershocks, which can occur minutes, hours or even days after an earthquake. It also said there was no immediate tsunami threat.

The Manhattan Beach Pier was closed as a precaution due to the earthquake activity. City officials asked residents and visitors to avoid the area and follow the closure notices.