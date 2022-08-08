US: 4 Muslim men murdered in New Mexico’s Albuquerque, President Joe Biden condemns ‘horrific killings’

US President Joe Biden (File photo)

The Muslim community in the Albuquerque city of New Mexico, United States was stricken with fear and panic after the reports of four Muslim men being brutally murdered broke out, in a seeming incident of targeted killing in the state.

The police administration in Albuquerque said that they are currently investigating whether the killings of the four men were interconnected or not and whether it was a targeted killing attempt, meant to disturb the Muslim community in the city.

A Muslim man was killed on Friday night in the Albuquerque area of New Mexico, while three others were shot dead in ambush incidents over the past nine months. The police have said that they have a “very strong lead” when it comes to the suspect, and the investigations are underway.

As per the authorities, the victim of the latest killing in Albuquerque was a Muslim man who was in his mid-20s and was a native of South Asia. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris expressed their shock and grief over the “horrific killings” of Muslims in New Mexico.

Taking to Twitter, Joe Biden said, “While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my administration stands strongly with the Muslim community.” He added, “These hateful attacks have no place in America.”

Meanwhile, VP Kamala Harris said, “I am deeply disturbed by the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque. As law enforcement continues to investigate these heinous attacks, we remain clear that we stand with the Muslim community in New Mexico and around our country. Hate has no place in America.”

The Muslim community residing in Albuquerque, New Mexico was left shaken by the killings and has expressed grave concern over the safety of their children due to the recent killings. The killings have struck a panic in the Muslim community, while local leaders are attempting the ease the situation by ensuring their security.

