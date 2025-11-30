US: 4 killed, 10 injured after mass shooting at family gathering in California

Watch: Virat Kohli fan breaches security, runs onto pitch to touch star cricketer's feet after his century
Four people were killed, and at least 10 were wounded after a shooting occurred at a family gathering in California, United States, CNN reported.
Four people were killed, and at least 10 were wounded after a shooting occurred at a family gathering in California, United States, CNN reported. Citing the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the outlet said that the mass shooting took place at a family gathering in Stockton, California's Central Valley, on Sunday evening, i.e., November 30. Meanwhile, the suspect remains at the large.
As per CNN, the San Joaquin Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. It further noted, deputies responded to reports of gunfire shortly before 6 PM (US local time) near Lucile Avenue, about six miles north of downtown Stockton.
The mass shooting took place at a banquet hall where a family celebration was underway, as per Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office. Brent further mentioned that the victims ranged from juveniles to adults were transported to local hospitals, Brent said.
"Early indication suggest that this may be a targeted incident," she said, noting that information remains "very limited" at this time.
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
With inputs from ANI