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US: 33-year-old Indian IT professional dies after car swept away in Kansas flash floods

Indian IT professional and student Venkatesh Doppalapudi from Andhra Pradesh died after his car was swept away in flash floods in Kansas, US.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

US: 33-year-old Indian IT professional dies after car swept away in Kansas flash floods
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    A 33-year-old Indian IT professional and student from Andhra Pradesh, Venkatesh Doppalapudi, died after his car was swept away by severe flash flood waters in Kansas, United States.

    Doppalapudi, who was living in Omaha, Nebraska, and was on an H-1B visa, was travelling to Houston on Saturday when heavy storms caused widespread flooding across parts of Kansas. Several areas received more than six inches of rainfall, leading to dangerous flash flood conditions.

    According to emergency officials, Doppalapudi’s vehicle was washed away while he was crossing an area affected by floodwaters. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a car submerged near a bridge with Doppalapudi still inside, officials from Sumner County said.

    Rescue efforts launched after flash flood incident

    Emergency responders rushed to the location but were unable to reach the vehicle due to strong water currents and unsafe conditions. A multi-agency search operation was launched involving police drones and the Kansas Highway Patrol Air Unit.

    After an extensive search, authorities recovered Doppalapudi’s body the following day.

    Indian consulate offers support to family

    The Consulate General of India in Houston expressed deep sorrow over the incident and confirmed that it is coordinating with local authorities and Doppalapudi’s family.

    "The Consulate General of India in Houston is deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Mr Venkatesh Doppalapudi, an Indian student from Andhra Pradesh, who lost his life in flash floodwaters in Kansas. The Consulate extends heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time," the consulate said in a statement.

    The mission added that it is in contact with the family and close associates and is providing assistance with necessary procedures.

    The Houston Consulate is currently working with Kansas law enforcement agencies and family representatives to complete legal formalities and arrange the repatriation of Doppalapudi’s remains to India.

    Fundraiser launched to bring remains to India

    A GoFundMe campaign has also been started to help cover the costs of transporting his remains to India, along with funeral arrangements and other related expenses.

    The funds raised will support his family in bringing him home so they can complete his final rites.

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