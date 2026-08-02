US: 3 killed, several injured in Twin Falls Idaho shooting at burger chain; probe underway

3 people killed, at least 7 injured in Twin Falls, Idaho shooting on Saturday afternoon near In-N-Out Burger. Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said suspected gunman is among dead. Shooting at 2:30 pm in busy shopping area.

Three people were killed, and at least seven others were injured after a gunman reportedly opened fire near a burger chain in the city of Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The shooting unfolded in a busy commercial area, triggering a large emergency response before police confirmed that the threat had been neutralised.

The active shooter incident was reported at around 2:30 pm local time near an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in a high-traffic shopping district, Twin Falls public information coordinator Josh Palmer told Reuters.

Police officers rushed to the scene after receiving reports of gunfire. About an hour later, authorities confirmed that "it was determined that the shooter was no longer a threat," Palmer said. Palmer had earlier said that some victims are reported to be in critical condition.

Suspected gunman among killed

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said the suspected gunman was among those killed, adding that investigators were working to identify the shooter and establish a motive. Speaking at a press conference later, Hicks said the suspected shooter was dead, bringing an end to the immediate danger.

"The threat to the community is over," Hicks told reporters. Hicks said investigators were still piecing together what happened and did not immediately know the exact death toll during the briefing. Palmer later told Reuters that three people had died in the shooting.

Authorities have not released the identities, ages or other details of the victims as officials continue notifying their families.

Probe underway

Police are now focused on identifying the gunman and determining what led to the attack. Officials have not disclosed a possible motive so far.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the Twin Falls Police Department announced on Facebook that roads around the shopping area, along with a nearby bridge, had been closed as officers secured the scene and searched the area. Twin Falls is a city of around 47,400 residents in Idaho's Magic Valley region. The shooting occurred in one of the city's busiest commercial areas, where restaurants and retail businesses attract heavy weekend foot traffic.