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US: 25-year-old Indian student from Andhra Pradesh killed in New York

25-year-old Indian student Prasanna Atluri from Andhra Pradesh died in a New York road accident on July 5. Her car was hit from behind while waiting at a signal. Another woman died and one was injured.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 09, 2026, 02:57 PM IST

US: 25-year-old Indian student from Andhra Pradesh killed in New York
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A 25-year-old Indian student has died in a road accident in upstate New York, leaving her family in Andhra Pradesh devastated. Prasanna Atluri, a recent graduate of Pace University's Lubin School of Business, died after another car rammed into the vehicle she was travelling in from behind.

According to her family, Atluri was on her way to a temple with friends when the crash occurred. Their car was reportedly waiting at a traffic signal when it was hit by a speeding vehicle from behind.

Second woman killed, one injured

The accident took place on July 5. Another woman travelling with Atluri was also killed in the crash. A third passenger sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.Humble Background From Andhra Pradesh

Atluri hailed from Moolapadu village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of NTR district, Andhra Pradesh. She came from a humble farming family. Her father, Atluri Vasantha Rao, is a farmer and her mother runs a small bag manufacturing unit. Atluri had recently completed her studies in the US and was looking for employment opportunities, her family said.

'She was the pillar of her family': Cousin launches fundraiser 

Following the tragedy, Atluri's cousin Ravi Kumar Atluri has launched a fundraising campaign to help bring her remains back to India."

Prasanna was the pillar of her family and the person everyone relied on for guidance, emotional support, and financial stability. Even while managing her own student loans, she never hesitated to help others," he wrote. The campaign has received significant support. The family has already collected more than USD 40,000 toward a target of USD 75,000. 

The funds will go toward funeral arrangements, transportation of her body to India, travel expenses for family members, and repayment of her pending student loans. Atluri's family has also sought assistance from authorities to complete the necessary formalities and bring her body back to her native place for the final rites.

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