Himachal weather update: Met warns of heavy rain in state from August 22-24

US: 11 injured in shooting at popular tourist spot in New Orleans, two critical

As per reports, the incident happened at around 3:30 AM on the crowded street which is a popular area for nightlife.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2019, 07:54 PM IST

At least 11 people were wounded when an unidentified shooter opened fire on Canal Street of New Orleans' French Quarter in the early hours of Sunday.

As per reports, the incident happened at around 3:30 AM on the crowded street which is a popular area for nightlife.

Two people who were hospitalised after the incident are said to be critical.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained.

One person has been reportedly detained in connection with the incident. Further investigations are underway.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited

