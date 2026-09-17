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US 100% Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil: Could India face greater risk than China?

The US has passed a Russia sanctions bill giving Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian energy, putting India’s Russian oil imports in focus.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 09:33 AM IST

US 100% Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil: Could India face greater risk than China?
US 100% Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil: Could India face greater risk than China? Experts weigh in
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The US House of Representatives passed the sweeping Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 by 262–159 on September 16, after the Senate approved it 86–11 on August 7. The bill sanctions Russia and Iran and gives President Donald Trump authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from major buyers of Russian energy, potentially including India and China. 

US 100% tariff threat: India may face more pressure than China

The actual impact of new US tariffs on Indian exports can be assessed only after Trump announces the tariff rates, product coverage and implementation timetable. Experts believe Washington may use the tariff threat to pressure India to reduce Russian oil purchases and accept a deeply unequal trade agreement. Ajay Srivastava of the Global Trade Research Initiative raises concerns that the risk could be greater for India than China. Noting that China buys more Russian crude than India, Srivastava says Washington may put greater pressure on New Delhi, as it may fear retaliation from China.

"The US has discriminated against India before. In July 2025, the US imposed an additional 25% Russia-related tariff on Indian goods while sparing China. The tariff on India was withdrawn only in February 2026," he mentions. 

India imports over 88% of its crude oil, with Russia emerging as its largest supplier, accounting for 51.1% ($7.27 billion) of crude imports in July 2026. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, Brazil, Oman and the US were other key suppliers. Since 2022, India’s oil sourcing has shifted sharply, with the Gulf’s share falling from over 55% to below 30%, while Russia’s share increased significantly, as per GTRI reports. 

Srivastava suggests India should protect its energy security and avoid making long-term oil decisions solely in response to US tariff threats. He notes discounted Russian crude has helped lower India’s import bill and contain inflation, while contributing to energy security. "India should not trade away its energy security for temporary tariff relief. Neither signing a trade agreement nor stopping Russian oil purchases can protect it from future US action under Section 301, sectoral measures or other trade laws," he warns.

He recalls the instances when Washington has imposed new tariffs even after signing trade agreements with major partners such as the EU, Japan and South Korea, using Section 301 investigations, sectoral measures and other trade laws. 

What US legislation means for Russia

The measure represents the most substantial American legislative effort supporting Ukraine since Trump re-entered the White House, following a period of parliamentary gridlock that persisted for nearly two years after a 2024 emergency aid package. 

The legislation targets Russia's energy and defence industries, as well as its "shadow fleet" of tankers that evade ​existing sanctions. It imposes penalties against Russian officials, financial institutions, and banking authorities.  Furthermore, the measure instructs the US to enforce tariffs reaching up to 100 per cent on the five primary importers of Russian petroleum or natural gas,  incorporating an exemption for nations importing under 15 per cent of Russian natural gas exports that have implemented substantial measures to curtail those purchases, potentially reducing Russia's export revenue. 

 

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