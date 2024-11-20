The village, Ollolai, located in central Sardinia aims at revitalizing their economy.

Americans who want to leave the country after Donald Trump won his reelection campaign in the 2024 presidential election can buy a property in an Italian village for just $1. To boost their economy, some rural Italian communities, including Ollolai, on the charming island of Sardinia in the Mediterranean Sea, are selling homes for just one euro ($1.06).

The town released a statement on its website after the US Election Day results on November 5 that read, “Are you worned (sic) out by global politics? Looking to embrace a more balanced lifestyle while securing new opportunities? It’s time to start building your European escape in the stunning paradise of Sardinia.”

According to the website, the village has a population of merely 1,150 residents, is “surrounded by incredible cuisine, and immersed in a community with ancient traditions, in the rare Earth's Blue Zone.” “Ollolai is the perfect destination to reconnect, recharge, and embrace a new way of life,” it adds.

“Discover an array of properties from the originators of the €1 House global phenomenon. Whether you’re searching for a €1 house to renovate or a move-in-ready home, we’ll guide you through every step of your journey, from arranging viewings to finding contractors and navigating the necessary bureaucracy,” the statement further reads.

Mayor Francesco Columbu revealed to CNN in the wake of the town's latest bid to attract migrants that the website was launched keeping Americans in mind as he is convinced they can help revive the town's fortunes. “We just really want, and will focus on, Americans above all,” he said.

“We can’t of course ban people from other countries to apply, but Americans will have a fast-track procedure. We are betting on them to help us revive the village, they are our winning card,” Columbu went on.

The village has three tiers of accommodation that are up for grabs: Free temporary homes to certain digital nomads, one-euro homes in need of renovations, and ready-to-occupy houses for prices up to 100,000 euros ($105,000).

“Of course, we can’t specifically mention the name of one US president who just got elected, but we all know that he’s the one from whom many Americans want to get away from now and leave the country,” he said.

“We have specifically created this website now to meet US post-elections relocation needs. The first edition of our digital nomad scheme which launched last year was already solely for Americans,” Columbu added.

