UPS cargo plane crashes minutes after takeoff from Louisville Airport in Kentucky, 7 dead; video footage showing loud fire explosion emerges, WATCH

At least 7 dead, 11 injured after a Honolulu-bound UPS cargo plane crashed and exploded minutes after takeoff from Louisville International airport in Kentucky. In a press brief, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said, four people on the ground were killed and the three people who were onboard the flight are presumed dead.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on X, said, 'Kentucky, we are aware of a reported plane crash near Louisville International Airport. First responders are onsite, and we will share more information as available. Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected. We will share more soon.'

Giving latest update, he said, 'The news out of Louisville is tough tonight as the death toll has now reached at least 7, with that number expected to rise. First responders are onsite and working hard to extinguish the fire and continue the investigation.'

Videos of the plane crash emerges

A UPS McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo plane Flight 2976 had 50,000 gallons of jet fuel, exploded around 5:15 p.m. just 13 minutes after taking off, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and FlightAware data. Several videos of the plane crash has emerged, where one showed fire on the plane's left wing, with trail of smoke. Whil another showed a massive ball of flames exploding into a sky and smoke can be seen for dozens of miles. As per reports, the plame skidds off from the runeway and crashed into the nearby building, including petroleum recycling. Investigation is under way but it is not yet known what caused the crash.