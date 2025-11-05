FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, defeating JD Vance's half-brother Cory Bowman

Zohran Mamdani's Bollywood style first speech as New York City's first Muslim mayor, walks off with 'Dhoom Machale' playing in background, WATCH

Hardik Pandya shares romantic moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Ocean date, car wash kiss, adorable PDA pics go viral; Watch

Mirzapur Train Accident: At least 6 pilgrims killed after being hit by train while crossing tracks at UP's Chunar station

Zohran Mamdani's fiery FIRST victory speech: Takes sharp jibe at Donald Trump, says, 'Have four words for you...'; quotes Jawaharlal Nehru

How many peanuts can you eat in one day? Benefits, side effects, who should avoid them

Virat Kohli birthday: When Anushka Sharma gushed over marrying him, 'During the first six months...'

West Bengal SSC Result 2025: Higher Secondary teacher results to be declared on November 7? Here's all you need to know

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 out: Know SBI Clerk Mains Exam date 2025, qualifying marks, admit card release date

UPS cargo plane crashes minutes after takeoff from Louisville Airport in Kentucky, 7 dead; video footage showing loud fire explosion emerges, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, defeating JD Vance's half-brother Cory Bowman

Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, def

Hardik Pandya shares romantic moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Ocean date, car wash kiss, adorable PDA pics go viral; Watch

Hardik Pandya shares romantic moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Ocean date

How many peanuts can you eat in one day? Benefits, side effects, who should avoid them

How many peanuts can you eat in one day? Benefits, side effects, who should avoi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

HomeWorld

WORLD

UPS cargo plane crashes minutes after takeoff from Louisville Airport in Kentucky, 7 dead; video footage showing loud fire explosion emerges, WATCH

At least 7 dead, 11 injured after a Honolulu-bound UPS cargo plane crashed and exploded minutes after takeoff from Louisville International airport in Kentucky.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 10:36 AM IST

UPS cargo plane crashes minutes after takeoff from Louisville Airport in Kentucky, 7 dead; video footage showing loud fire explosion emerges, WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least 7 dead, 11 injured after a Honolulu-bound UPS cargo plane crashed and exploded minutes after takeoff from Louisville International airport in Kentucky. In a press brief,  Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said, four people on the ground were killed and the three people who were onboard the flight are presumed dead.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on X, said, 'Kentucky, we are aware of a reported plane crash near Louisville International Airport. First responders are onsite, and we will share more information as available. Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected. We will share more soon.'

Giving latest update, he said, 'The news out of Louisville is tough tonight as the death toll has now reached at least 7, with that number expected to rise. First responders are onsite and working hard to extinguish the fire and continue the investigation.'

Videos of the plane crash emerges

A UPS McDonnell Douglas MD-11 cargo plane Flight 2976 had 50,000 gallons of jet fuel, exploded around 5:15 p.m. just 13 minutes after taking off, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and FlightAware data. Several videos of the plane crash has emerged, where one showed fire on the plane's left wing, with trail of smoke. Whil another showed a massive ball of flames exploding into a sky and smoke can be seen for dozens of miles. As per reports, the plame skidds off from the runeway and crashed into the nearby building, including petroleum recycling.  Investigation is under way but it is not yet known what caused the crash.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, defeating JD Vance's half-brother Cory Bowman
Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, def
Zohran Mamdani's Bollywood style first speech as New York City's first Muslim mayor, walks off with 'Dhoom Machale' playing in background, WATCH
Zohran Mamdani's Bollywood style first speech as New York City's first Muslim...
Hardik Pandya shares romantic moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Ocean date, car wash kiss, adorable PDA pics go viral; Watch
Hardik Pandya shares romantic moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Ocean date
Mirzapur Train Accident: At least 6 pilgrims killed after being hit by train while crossing tracks at UP's Chunar station
Mirzapur Train Accident: At least 6 killed while crossing tracks at UP's Chunar
How many peanuts can you eat in one day? Benefits, side effects, who should avoid them
How many peanuts can you eat in one day? Benefits, side effects, who should avoi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE