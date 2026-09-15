UP men go missing in Russia after leaving for language course, families fear Ukraine war connection

Three young men from western Uttar Pradesh have reportedly gone missing in Russia after allegedly being forced to join the Russian Army following the confiscation of their passports.

Three Indians from western Uttar Pradesh have gone missing in Russia, with their families alleging that they were forced into military service after their passports were taken away.

The missing men have been identified as Himanshu Sharma, 24, and Shakti Punder, 23, from Muzaffarnagar, and Ashu Saini, 25, from Shamli. Their families said they have not been able to contact them since July 30, following brief and panicked phone calls from Moscow.

The three had travelled to Russia to study the Russian language. According to their families, they had gone separately through a Shamli-based agent who allegedly charged Rs 3.5 lakh from each of them, promising student visas and legal part-time work opportunities.

Families say passports were taken

Saini travelled to Russia in April after completing his intermediate education. Sharma and Punder were expected to return to India in August as their one-year visas were nearing expiry.

However, during their final conversations with their families in late July, the three allegedly said that their passports had been confiscated and that they were being forced to serve in the Russian military.

Saini's sister, Anshul, said she was able to speak to him for only about 30 seconds during their last call. According to her, Saini told her that he was fine, but the call was suddenly disconnected. The family has not been able to contact him since.

Families approach Indian authorities

Saini's father, Rakesh Kumar, a farmer, has approached the Prime Minister's Office, seeking urgent intervention to trace his son and secure his return to India. Punder's father, Vipin Kumar, has also sought help from the district administration and the Uttar Pradesh government.

“I have been struggling to get any information about my son since his last call. I have written to authorities, but we live in total uncertainty.”

Police are also investigating the alleged role of the Shamli-based agent who arranged the three men's travel to Russia.

India has been seeking release of nationals in Russian Army

The case comes amid India's efforts to secure the release of Indian nationals serving with the Russian military.

In July, the Ministry of External Affairs said India was pursuing the release of around two dozen Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army. The issue also came before the Supreme Court after relatives of Indians allegedly lured into military service in Russia approached the court.

More than 30 Indians have reportedly died while serving with Russian forces on the frontlines of the war in Ukraine.

The Supreme Court petition was filed by relatives of 26 Indians who travelled to Russia during 2024-25 on tourist or student visas but were allegedly induced or lured by recruitment agents into joining the Russian military.