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'Unwarranted interference’: India slams UN Human Rights body over Delhi detentions

India vs United Nations: Delhi’s protest detentions have triggered a fresh row, with New Delhi accusing the UN Human Rights office of interference in the country's internal affairs.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 11, 2026, 07:13 AM IST

'Unwarranted interference’: India slams UN Human Rights body over Delhi detentions
India hits back at the UN over Delhi detentions post. (AI-Generated)
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A few minutes after the United Nations Human Rights expressed concern over the detention of protesters in New Delhi, India rejected its remarks, calling the concerns 'misplaced' and 'unwarranted interference' in the country's internal affairs. In a statement shared on X, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in Geneva defended the country's constitutional provisions on peaceful assembly.

''We have seen the OHCHR’s remarks about today’s events in New Delhi. India is the world’s largest democracy, where the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed by our Constitution and safeguarded by robust institutions, an independent judiciary and a free media. As in every democracy, Indian citizens exercise this right subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order. The authorities, for their part, act in accordance with the law, and our courts remain available to all for redressal of any grievances,'' the post read.

''The OHCHR’s concerns are therefore misplaced and constitute an unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of India. In this context, OHCHR would also do well to devote comparable attention to large-scale protests elsewhere, consistent with its mandate of impartiality and non-selectivity,'' it added.

The response came after the UN Human Rights Office on Saturday shared a post expressing concerns over reports of mass detentions of demonstrators. UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan called on the Indian authorities to respect the right of peaceful assembly and wrote, ''We are concerned by reports of mass detentions in India of demonstrators, protest leaders, members of civil society organisations, lawyers and journalists, before and during today's large-scale demonstrations in Delhi.''

''We call on the authorities to ensure that the right to peaceful assembly is fully respected and fulfilled,'' it added.

For those unversed, several thousand protesters were detained by Delhi Police who were headed to Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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