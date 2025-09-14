US issues BIG statement on Russian drone incursion into Poland: 'We think it's...'

Earlier this week, Poland shot down Russian drones entering its airspace, after which the NATO alliance said it would boost defences along Europe’s eastern flank. The incident marked the first known case of a NATO member firing during Russia’s war with neighbouring Ukraine. Read on to know more.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday (US time) described the recent incursion of Russian drones into Poland as unacceptable. Rubio, however, noted that it was still unclear whether Russia had deliberately targeted the European country. Earlier this week, Poland shot down Russian drones entering its airspace, after which the NATO alliance said it would boost defences along Europe’s eastern flank. The incident marked the first known case of a NATO member firing during Russia’s yearslong war with neighbouring Ukraine.

What did Rubio say on Russian drone incursion?

Before departing for a trip to Israel and Britain, Rubio told reporters: "We think it's an unacceptable and unfortunate and dangerous development." Rubio added that there was no doubt the drones had been intentionally launched. "The question is whether the drones were targeted to go into Poland specifically," he said. The US official further stated: "There are a number of other possibilities as well, but I think we'd like to have all the facts and consult with our allies before we make specific determinations."

What did Poland say on the issue?

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had suggested the drone incursion might have been a mistake, which Poland rejected. Meanwhile, Polish foreign minister Radosław Sikorski said his country hoped the US would take measures to demonstrate solidarity with it. At the United Nations, the US termed the airspace violation as "alarming" and promised to "defend every inch of NATO territory." Russia has said it had not intended to strike any targets inside Poland, which is among the 32 member countries of NATO. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization or NATO is an intergovernmental military alliance of North American and European countries which have agreed to defend and secure each other.