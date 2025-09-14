Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US issues BIG statement on Russian drone incursion into Poland: 'We think it's...'

China reacts after Donald Trump threatens 100% tariff, Foreign Minister Wang Yi says...

Asia Cup 2025: Bowlers, top order shine as Sri Lanka kick off campaign with 6-wicket win over Bangladesh

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh step out for a drive in their brand new Hummer, photo goes viral

Why India can’t boycott Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? BJP MP Anurag Thakur breaks silence

PM Modi's BIG message for Nepal interim PM Sushila Karki: 'Confident that she will...'

Nepal to hold parliamentary elections on March 5, announces President Ramchandra Paudel

iPhone 16 to get massive price cut in Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, to be available at just Rs...

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Saim Ayub dismisses India pressure with epic one-liner ahead of blockbuster clash

FIR filed against Congress over AI video mocking PM Modi, his late mother

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US issues BIG statement on Russian drone incursion into Poland: 'We think it's...'

US' BIG statement on Russian drone incursion into Poland: 'We think...'

China reacts after Donald Trump threatens 100% tariff, Foreign Minister Wang Yi says...

China reacts after Trump threatens 100% tariff, foreign minister says...

Asia Cup 2025: Bowlers, top order shine as Sri Lanka kick off campaign with 6-wicket win over Bangladesh

Asia Cup 2025: Bowlers, top order shine as Sri Lanka kick off campaign with 6-wi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeWorld

WORLD

US issues BIG statement on Russian drone incursion into Poland: 'We think it's...'

Earlier this week, Poland shot down Russian drones entering its airspace, after which the NATO alliance said it would boost defences along Europe’s eastern flank. The incident marked the first known case of a NATO member firing during Russia’s war with neighbouring Ukraine. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 02:29 AM IST

US issues BIG statement on Russian drone incursion into Poland: 'We think it's...'
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday (US time) described the recent incursion of Russian drones into Poland as unacceptable. Rubio, however, noted that it was still unclear whether Russia had deliberately targeted the European country. Earlier this week, Poland shot down Russian drones entering its airspace, after which the NATO alliance said it would boost defences along Europe’s eastern flank. The incident marked the first known case of a NATO member firing during Russia’s yearslong war with neighbouring Ukraine.

What did Rubio say on Russian drone incursion?

Before departing for a trip to Israel and Britain, Rubio told reporters: "We think it's an unacceptable and unfortunate and dangerous development." Rubio added that there was no doubt the drones had been intentionally launched. "The question is whether the drones were targeted to go into Poland specifically," he said. The US official further stated: "There are a number of other possibilities as well, but I think we'd like to have all the facts and consult with our allies before we make specific determinations."

What did Poland say on the issue?

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had suggested the drone incursion might have been a mistake, which Poland rejected. Meanwhile, Polish foreign minister Radosław Sikorski said his country hoped the US would take measures to demonstrate solidarity with it. At the United Nations, the US termed the airspace violation as "alarming" and promised to "defend every inch of NATO territory." Russia has said it had not intended to strike any targets inside Poland, which is among the 32 member countries of NATO. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization or NATO is an intergovernmental military alliance of North American and European countries which have agreed to defend and secure each other.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
FIR filed against Congress over AI video mocking PM Modi, his late mother
FIR filed against Congress over AI video mocking PM Modi, his late mother
LILPEPE Crypto Price Prediction: Factors behind this meme coin’s growth in 2025 and what's ahead
LILPEPE's Bullish Outlook: Why This Meme Coin is Growing
PM Modi congratulates Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki, says, 'India committed to...'
PM Modi congratulates Nepal's interim PM Sushila Karki, says, 'India committed t
Inside Farah Khan’s luxurious Udaipur getaway at Taj Fateh Prakash Palace; price of suite will surprise you
Inside Farah Khan’s luxurious Udaipur getaway at Taj Fateh Prakash Palace; price
Who is Saugat Thapa? Nepal's 'nepo baby' slammed for flaunting luxury life, as Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Gucci Christmas tree photo goes viral
Who is Saugat Thapa? Nepal's 'nepo baby' slammed for flaunting luxury life...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE