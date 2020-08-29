UNSC unanimously votes to reduce peacekeeping force in Lebanon

The resolution, sponsored by France, calls for the reduction of troops from 15,000 to 13,000.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and urged to reduce the number of UN peacekeepers in the country.

"The result of the voting is as follows; the draft resolution received 15 votes in favour. The draft resolution has been adopted unanimously," UNSC President for August Dian Triansyah Djani said following the closer voting procedure.

This comes after as the country is recovering from a recent explosion that rocked its capital city Beirut. The massive warehouse explosion sent a devastating blast wave across Beirut, killing at least 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000.

An estimated 300,000 people were rendered homeless by the explosion.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab stepped down from his post and announced the resignation in the wake of the Beirut port explosion that triggered protests and international outrage.

The demonstrators demanded that the government should resign.

The PM said he has come to the conclusion that corruption in Lebanon is "bigger than the state," AP reported.