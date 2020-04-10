UNSC meet on COVID-19 ends with no concrete outcomes

Headlines

Babar Azam fined for overspeeding in Pakistan; pic surfaces

Watch: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha groove to Kai Po Che’s Shubhaarambh after jaimala

Bengaluru Bandh on Sept 26: Holiday declared in schools, colleges; check details

Shailesh Lodha makes shocking claims against TMKOC producer Asit Modi: 'He called everyone his servant, tried to...'

DNA TV Show: How junk food causing harm to our body

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Babar Azam fined for overspeeding in Pakistan; pic surfaces

Watch: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha groove to Kai Po Che’s Shubhaarambh after jaimala

Shailesh Lodha makes shocking claims against TMKOC producer Asit Modi: 'He called everyone his servant, tried to...'

Diabetes tips: Low glycemic foods to control blood sugar levels

8 Best spots for paragliding in India

10 foods that can cause acid reflux (heartburn)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Watch: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha groove to Kai Po Che’s Shubhaarambh after jaimala

Shailesh Lodha makes shocking claims against TMKOC producer Asit Modi: 'He called everyone his servant, tried to...'

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad name their baby girl Raabiyaa, know what it means

HomeWorld

World

UNSC meet on COVID-19 ends with no concrete outcomes

No support was seen for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' global call for a ceasefire and no word came on any resolution being adopted or a joint solution to the crisis also.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Apr 10, 2020, 08:09 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After months of delay, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) met on Thursday via video conferencing to discuss the COVID crisis but the meet resulted in no concrete outcomes. 

The only thing UNSC could agree was on press elements post the meet. The statement said, UNSC "expressed their support for all efforts of the Secretary-General concerning the potential impact of the COVID pandemic to conflict-affected countries"  and "recalled the need for unity and solidarity with all those affected." 

No support was seen for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' global call for a ceasefire and no word came on any resolution being adopted or a joint solution to the crisis also.

The meet saw China saying no one should be made a scapegoat while calling for global solidarity. This comes even as the country comes under increased criticism for hiding information on the coronavirus, whose first case was reported in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

The Chinese envoy to the UN, Ambassador Zhang Jun, said, "To overcome this global challenge, solidarity, cooperation, mutual support, and assistance is what we need, while beggar-thy-neighbor or scapegoating will lead us nowhere. Any acts of stigmatisation and politicisation must be rejected." 

The US called for an analysis of the origins and timely sharing of health data, a point that China will surely note given how it has been keen to say that while the first case might be from the country, its origins might be different. 

Ambassador Kelly Craft, the Permanent Representative of the US to the UN said, "The United States reiterates today the need for complete transparency and the timely sharing of public health data and information within the international community."

Adding, "The most effective way to contain this pandemic is through accurate, science-based data collection and analysis of the origins, characteristics, and spread of the virus. We cannot stress enough how important these methods are."

Meanwhile,  the Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, called on "everybody to lift all non-UN multilateral or unilateral coercive measures and sanctions against developing countries" -- a remark for Washington for its sanctions against Iran and Venezuela. Iran, which is the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been writing to global capitals for the removal of the US trade sanctions as it is impacting the country's measures to contain the pandemic.

The United Nations Secretary-General briefed the council regarding the current situation saying that "this is the fight of a generation -- and the raison d’être of the United Nations itself."

He highlighted eight risks emerging out of the crisis, which includes, the "threat of terrorism" that "remains alive" and "Terrorist groups may see a window of opportunity to strike while the attention of most governments is turned towards the pandemic."

Guterres highlighted the "weaknesses and lack of preparedness" exposed by the pandemic which may "provide a window onto how a bioterrorist attack might unfold – and may increase its risks" and fears that "non-state groups could gain access to virulent strains that could pose similar devastation to societies around the globe."

Other things he highlighted as the impact of COVID, include erosion of public trust, stalling of conflict resolution efforts, an increase in instances of racism, etc.

The financial situation of the United Nations was also talked about by UNSG who called it "perilous" and said that the body has "only enough cash to fund peacekeeping operations through the end of June and limited capacity to pay troop and police-contributing countries." 

This may impact India given that it is the largest contributor of troops for the UN peacekeeping missions.  

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: How junk food causing harm to our body

Meet son of fruit vendor who built Rs 300 crore turnover ice cream brand

Explained: How Khalistani extremists are spreading their agenda by investing in movies, sports

Babar Azam fined for overspeeding in Pakistan; pic surfaces

'Distraction strategy': Rahul Gandhi on BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's remark against BSP MP

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE