Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Mirzapur season 3 trailer: Ali Fazal's Guddu is on a bloodthirsty quest for power, Pankaj Tripathi stands in his way

Viral video: Father slaps son for shaving, internet outraged; here's why

'Unless there is...': India resists China's push to restart direct passenger flights amid border disputes

Big blow to CM Nitish Kumar as Patna HC overturns Bihar's 65% quota increase for Dalits, Backward Classes, Tribals

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Mirzapur season 3 trailer: Ali Fazal's Guddu is on a bloodthirsty quest for power, Pankaj Tripathi stands in his way

Viral video: Father slaps son for shaving, internet outraged; here's why

Breathtaking images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space telescope

5 moments from Mirzapur 3 trailer that show it will be more fun, violent than before 

8 fastest reptiles in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Rajouri Garden Firing: One Killed In Firing Incident At Burger King Outlet In Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Why Infosys Offered Staff Incentives Up To Rs 8 Lakh To Employees?

Meet filmmaker who got married to beauty queen at 30, got divorced after 7 years, then remarried first wife because..

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani call paps to cover events? Bollywood paparazzo breaks silence

This film with 1 superstar and 5 actresses was a superhit, earned 3 times more than its budget, was made for Rs..

HomeWorld

World

'Unless there is...': India resists China's push to restart direct passenger flights amid border disputes

China is urging India to resume direct passenger flights, suspended for four years due to the pandemic and heightened border tensions.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 02:08 PM IST

'Unless there is...': India resists China's push to restart direct passenger flights amid border disputes
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

China is pressing India to restart direct passenger flights after a four-year halt, but New Delhi is resisting as a border dispute continues to weigh on ties between the world's two most populous countries, officials said.

India-China relations have been tense since the biggest military confrontation in decades on their disputed Himalayan border killed 20 Indian and at least four Chinese soldiers in June 2020. Thousands of troops remain mobilised on each side. Since the clash, India has made it difficult for Chinese companies to invest, banned hundreds of popular apps and severed passenger routes, although direct cargo flights still operate between the Asian giants.

Direct flights would benefit both economies, but the stakes are higher for China, where a recovery in overseas travel after the COVID-19 pandemic is lagging, while India's aviation sector booms. Several times over the past year or so, China's government and airlines have asked India's civil aviation authorities to re-establish direct air links, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, with one saying China considers this a "big issue".

"We hope the Indian side will work with China in the same direction for the early resumption of direct flights," China's Foreign Ministry told Reuters in a statement last week, adding that resuming flights would be in both countries' interests. But a senior Indian official familiar with India-China bilateral developments said of Beijing's desire to resume flights: "Unless there is peace and tranquillity on the border, the rest of the relationship cannot move forward."

Indian airlines are holding discussions with New Delhi, while Chinese carriers are talking to their government about resuming direct routes, CEO Pieter Elbers of Indigo, India's largest airline, told Reuters. India's external affairs and civil aviation ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

Beijing has repeatedly protested India's ramped up scrutiny of Chinese businesses since 2020. Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi told India's government this year that "confidence building" measures were needed as component suppliers were wary about setting up in India, citing compliance and visa issues. 'BEYOND OUR LEVEL'

Direct India-China flights peaked in December 2019, with a total of 539 scheduled flights by the likes of IndiGo, Air India, China Southern, China Eastern, Air China and Shandong Airlines, data from aviation analytics firm Cirium shows. Chinese carriers scheduled 371 of those flights, more than double the 168 by India's airlines.

Flights were halted four months later as the pandemic escalated. Except for a smattering of COVID repatriation flights, they have not resumed even though India lifted COVID restrictions on international air routes a year later and China lifted all COVID travel measures in early 2023. Travellers must now change planes either in Hong Kong, which has a separate aviation regulator and border controls from the rest of China, or in hubs like Dubai or Singapore.

This has lengthened the India-China journey from less than six hours to upwards of 10, handing business - including lucrative through traffic to the United States - to carriers like Emirates, Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific . The recovery in Chinese overseas travel is lagging due to rising costs and difficulties in securing visas for the world's top spenders on international tourism and airlines.

Indigo's Elbers said a recent interview in Dubai, "When the time is right and the governments come to a mutual understanding of how to move forward, we'll assess the market." IndiGo flies seven times a week on the Delhi-Hong Kong route, where passengers can connect to mainland China.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said direct India-China flights "would seem to be a huge potential market" but for now there are factors at play "beyond our level".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from Reuters

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This actor, who was mistaken for beggar, forced to sleep on floor later became ‘demigod’; is now worth Rs 430 crore

Gujarat HC extends stay on release of Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat's Netflix film Maharaj till...

‘Just three months more’: Deepika Padukone opens up on pregnancy, 'incredible experience' of working in Kalki 2898 AD

Darshan arrest: Police proposes Kannada comedian Chikkanna as key witness in Renukaswamy murder case

Kapil Dev says Kartik Aaryan's performance in Chandu Champion made him cry: 'While watching it...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement