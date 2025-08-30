University of Georgia on HIGH alert, armed 'active shooter' reported at main library; here's what we know so far

Meet woman, daughter of grocery seller, whose family was unhappy after her birth, she then cracked UPSC exam three times, became IAS officer with AIR..., her name is...
WORLD
An urgent alert has been issued by the University of Georgia due to reports of an armed shooter inside the Main Library in Athens. The UGA Police Department reported that the alert was distributed at 8:51 PM after receiving a report of an "armed shooter" near the library, which is located on South Jackson Street. Authorities are advising everyone to avoid the area as law enforcement personnel address the situation.
Officials have requested that the public refrain from calling emergency numbers for further details while the investigation is underway, to ensure that lines remain available for essential communication purposes.
(This is a developing story)