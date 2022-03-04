‘Unity amidst war’: Ukraine Parliamentarians sing national anthem at secret meet

Even as Russian attacks continue to destroy parts of Ukraine, around 300 members of the Ukraine Parliament stand together in solidarity. The parliamentarians came together on Thursday to sing the national anthem in a secret meet amidst the ongoing chaos.

The video on Twitter showed the politicians singing their national anthem together. Some of them held their hands to their chest while many MPs still remain at undisclosed locations.

The video, shared by Ukrainian MP Lesia Vesylenko, was captioned, “We sing the national anthem in unity as we begin our session in the most targeted building in all of Ukraine”.

Conducting such a meeting at a time when the country is witnessing severe damages from Russian attacks was quite difficult. As per Parliamentarian Kira Rudik, the meeting amid the raging war was risky. In conversation with an international news channel, Rudik said, "While we understood that there were certain risks and the risks were high, we also understood that the parliament is a symbol of our nation. But if the nation is fighting and doing its duty, the parliament has to. So, we gathered in secrecy. It was quite a special operation to gather the parliamentarians from the whole country. Around 300 of us were there in a single room”.

“We voted for immediate mobilisation, for nationalising Russian assets so that they can dispense on our Ukrainian army”, Rudik added.

Expressing more on the heart-warming act, Rudik said, “Then we sang our national anthem. It was a very dramatic and emotional. I don't think I ever felt such unity with my fellow parliamentarians. And there was no more dramatic situation in Ukraine Parliament”.

The number of parliamentarians was less as it was hard to move inside Kyiv and many members of the parliament are fighting against Russian forces.