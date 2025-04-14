A 17-year-old American high school student has been booked for allegedly killing his parents. The murders were part of a wider plan to assassinate US President Donald Trump and overthrow his government, according to official documents.

Nikita Casap, a 17-year-old American high school student, has been booked for allegedly killing his parents. The murders were part of a wider plan to assassinate US President Donald Trump and overthrow his government, according to official documents cited in the media.

Casap's arrest

Casap faces charges for killing of his mother, Tatiana Casap, 35, and his stepfather Donald Mayer, 51, who were found dead at their home on February 28. The authorities, however, believe the two were killed weeks before, on or around February 11. The teenager is accused of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding corpses, and identity theft, among other charges.

On the same day the bodies were discovered, Casap was stopped by police in Kansas state while driving a Volkswagen Atlas car that belonged to Mayer, investigators said.

In the car were a .357 pistol, four credit cards belonging to the him and his wife, multiple pieces of jewelry, a pried-open safe, and USD 14,000 in cash reports say.

Casap allegedly hailed Hitler

The alleged double murder was apparently an effort to obtain the "financial means and autonomy" required to carry out Casap's plans, investigators said.

As per a search warrant, Casap's mobile phone contained material relating to a neo-Nazi group and praise for Adolf Hitler. Investigators also found writings in which Casap allegedly detailed his plans to kill Trump and topple the US government. He expressed white supremacist belies and wanted to assassinate the president to start a political revolution. The court documents further allege the accused was speaking with people in Russia about plans.

The teenager had paid for several items, including a drone and explosives.

Court hearing

The suspect had a preliminary court hearing on April 9, and is due to make his next court appearance on May 7.