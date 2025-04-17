United States Vice President James David Vance, popularly known as JD Vance, is set to visit India from April 21 to April 24. His engagements include a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Read more about his visit here.

United States Vice President James David Vance, popularly known as JD Vance, is set to visit India for several days next week. Vance, accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha Vance and their children, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over dinner on Monday, April 21 as he begins his trip.

The 40-year-old vice president and his family will then continue with private engagements, which include a wedding ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan, The Indian Express reported citing sources.

Taj Mahal part of itinerary

During the visit, the first since Vance took over as the US Vice President, he and his family will also go to Agra in Uttar Pradesh to see the Taj Mahal, the report said.

White House confirms visit

The US White House announced the Vance family's visit in an official statement. "Vice President J D Vance and the Second Family will travel to Italy and India from April 18 to 24. The VP will discuss shared economic and geopolitical priorities with leaders in each country…In India, the Vice President will visit New Delhi, Jaipur and Agra. The Vice President will hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vice President and Second Family will also participate in engagements at cultural sites," according to the statement.

Meeting with PM Modi

This will also mark Vance's first visit to any Asian country since assuming office on January 20.

Topics that will likely come up during his meeting with PM Modi include the overall India-US bilateral ties, tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, and negotiations on mutual trade.

India-US ties

PM Modi was among the first foreign leaders to visit the US after Donald Trump began his second presidency. Before that, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the US twice -- in December and then for Trump and Vance's inauguration in January.