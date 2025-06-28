The US spent a total of 15 to 20 percent of its advanced anti-missile system Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) to strengthen defence against Iran's airstrikes during the 12-day conflict this month, which erupted after Israel launched a surprise attack on Tehran. Read on to know more.

The United States spent a total of 15 to 20 percent of its advanced anti-missile system Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) to strengthen defence against Iran's airstrikes during the 12-day conflict this month, which erupted after Israel launched a surprise attack on Tehran. According to Military Watch Magazine, between 60 to 80 THAAD interceptors were used during the conflict. A single launch of a THAAD interceptor costs between USD 12 million to 15 million (Rs 102 crore to 128 crore; as per today's exchange rate), which means the entire cost of the usage of these interceptors during the recent conflict falls between USD 810 million to USD 1.215 billion. The US had restocked the THAAD anti-missile system in Israel late last year.

What's special about THAAD?

The THAAD defence system was notably designed to counter the enhancing missile capabilities of countries such as North Korea and Iran as they were building medium- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles capable of delivering conventional and even nuclear warheads. The US produces only about 50 to 60 THAAD interceptors a year, which means that it could take several years to replenish what the country just used in less than two weeks in a conflict far distant from home.

What happened between Iran, Israel?

Israel had launch a surprise and intense attack on Iran on June 13, killing many of its top-ranking military officials and nuclear scientists. In retaliation, the Islamic Republic launched a barrage of missile attacks at major cities across Israel. The missile models used by Iran included Ghadr, Emad, Kheibar Shekan, and the Fattah-1 hypersonic missile.

Days into the conflict, the US directly joined in by dropping bombs on three key nuclear facilities in Iran, to which the Islamic Republic responded by attacking an American military base in Qatar. A ceasefire was announced soon after.