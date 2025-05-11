United States President Donald Trump has said he was “very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength to fully understand that it was time to stop" the hostilities. He made the statement in a post on the platform Truth Social.

United States President Donald Trump has said he was “very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength to fully understand that it was time to stop" the hostilities. Posting on the Truth Social platform that he owns, Trump said, "Additionally, i will work with you both to see if, after a 'thousand years,' a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir."

He further wrote, "I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both India and Pakistan."



Trump announced ceasefire

On Saturday evening, Trump had made the surprise announcement of a "full and immediate ceasefire" between India and Pakistan, which he said had been brokered by American officials. Soon after, leaders in both India and Pakistan confirmed it.

But there were repeated violations of the ceasefire by Pakistan within hours of the announcement as explosions were heard and drones cities across states.

However, a majority of areas saw overnight calm and woke up to a peaceful morning after four days of heavy cross-border fighting and drone attacks.

India-Pakistan conflict

Tensions between India and Pakistan had skyrocketed since the Pahalgam attack on April 22 wherein 26 people, most of them tourists from across India, were gunned down by terrorists in the scenic Kashmir town. After a flurry of diplomatic actions, India launched coordinated missile strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saying that 100 terrorists were killed in the attack. Pakistan retaliated by launching armed drones towards multiple Indian cities and resorted to heavy firing and shelling across the border, which was responded to by India. New Delhi says the attack in Pahalgam was planned and executed by terrorists associated with groups based out of Pakistan.