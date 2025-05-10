United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday spoke with Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir and urged for de-escalation with India amid heightened tensions between the two neighbouring countries, according to an official statement from the US Department of State.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have skyrocketed since the Pahalgam attack of April 22 wherein 26 people, most of them tourists from across India, were gunned down by terrorists. After a flurry of diplomatic actions, India launched coordinated missile strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir earlier this week, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saying that 100 terrorists were killed in the attack. New Delhi says the attack in Pahalgam was planned and executed by terrorists associated with groups based out of Pakistan.