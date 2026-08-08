US urges Pakistan to exercise restraint amid protests in PoK: 'Respect fundamental freedoms'

A US State Department spokesperson urged local authorities to exercise restraint and respect the fundamental freedoms of people amid reports of severe human rights violations in the region.

The United States has called for restraint from Pakistani authorities and peaceful protest from demonstrators amid ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). A US State Department spokesperson urged local authorities to exercise restraint and respect the fundamental freedoms of the people, amid mounting reports of human rights violations in the region.

Responding to questions from ANI on the months-long crackdown in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PoK), the spokesperson, speaking on background, said Washington urges officials "to create the conditions for free and fair elections that can be conducted in a peaceful manner, including ensuring access to information." They added that the department calls on "all protestors to express their grievances peacefully" and on local authorities to "exercise restraint, act in accordance with their country's laws and constitution, and respect fundamental freedoms as they seek to maintain order."

Security forces in PoJK have killed dozens of protesters since June 2026, besides imposing an internet blackout and restricting foreign media access. On Sunday, the region witnessed widespread disruptions and logistical failures, with demonstrations reported across PoJK and among Kashmiri communities in other Pakistani cities, including Karachi.

Monitoring groups have raised alarm over reported enforced disappearances of journalists, restrictions on foreign media outlets, and widespread internet shutdowns, and have called for an end to the crackdown and transparent investigations into the alleged human rights violations. Amnesty International has also flagged reports of force being used against demonstrators in Rawalakot and called for an immediate external inquiry.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan over the continuing crackdown on civilians in PoJK, saying at least 90 civilians have lost their lives since June, and called the local elections in the region a "complete farce." Addressing a biweekly press briefing in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for atrocities against civilians. "This so-called local election in PoK is a complete farce. The real happening is that of public protests and wanton killings by Pakistani forces. Such hollow exercises cannot hide reality," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).