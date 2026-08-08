FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
https://youtu.be/twZ5lOILSVY

https://youtu.be/twZ5lOILSVY

IAF Honeytrap Case: How An IAF Officer Was Honeytrapped; Modus Operandi & Arrest Details

IAF Honeytrap Case: How An IAF Officer Was Honeytrapped; Modus Operandi & Arrest Details

Shreya Kalra to join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 after winning Lock Upp 2? She says: 'I'll definitely be excited if...'

Shreya Kalra to join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 after winning Lock Upp 2?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

US urges Pakistan to exercise restraint amid protests in PoK: 'Respect fundamental freedoms'

A US State Department spokesperson urged local authorities to exercise restraint and respect the fundamental freedoms of people amid reports of severe human rights violations in the region.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 12:53 AM IST

US urges Pakistan to exercise restraint amid protests in PoK: 'Respect fundamental freedoms'
Security forces in PoK have killed dozens of protesters since June.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The United States has called for restraint from Pakistani authorities and peaceful protest from demonstrators amid ongoing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). A US State Department spokesperson urged local authorities to exercise restraint and respect the fundamental freedoms of the people, amid mounting reports of human rights violations in the region.

Responding to questions from ANI on the months-long crackdown in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PoK), the spokesperson, speaking on background, said Washington urges officials "to create the conditions for free and fair elections that can be conducted in a peaceful manner, including ensuring access to information." They added that the department calls on "all protestors to express their grievances peacefully" and on local authorities to "exercise restraint, act in accordance with their country's laws and constitution, and respect fundamental freedoms as they seek to maintain order."

Security forces in PoJK have killed dozens of protesters since June 2026, besides imposing an internet blackout and restricting foreign media access. On Sunday, the region witnessed widespread disruptions and logistical failures, with demonstrations reported across PoJK and among Kashmiri communities in other Pakistani cities, including Karachi.

Monitoring groups have raised alarm over reported enforced disappearances of journalists, restrictions on foreign media outlets, and widespread internet shutdowns, and have called for an end to the crackdown and transparent investigations into the alleged human rights violations. Amnesty International has also flagged reports of force being used against demonstrators in Rawalakot and called for an immediate external inquiry.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan over the continuing crackdown on civilians in PoJK, saying at least 90 civilians have lost their lives since June, and called the local elections in the region a "complete farce." Addressing a biweekly press briefing in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged the international community to hold Pakistan accountable for atrocities against civilians. "This so-called local election in PoK is a complete farce. The real happening is that of public protests and wanton killings by Pakistani forces. Such hollow exercises cannot hide reality," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shreya Kalra to join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 after winning Lock Upp 2? She says: 'I'll definitely be excited if...'
Shreya Kalra to join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20 after winning Lock Upp 2?
Akanksha Chamola to drop 'Khanna' from Instagram username amid divorce with Gaurav Khanna? Lock Upp 2 contestant seeks Meta India's help
Akanksha Chamola to change Instagram username amid divorce with Gaurav Khanna?
'Keep Curiosity Alive': PM Modi shares message for GenZ at IIT Delhi 57th convocation
PM Modi shares message for GenZ at IIT Delhi 57th convocation
CM Rekha Gupta welcomes Kanwariyas, says 394 camps set up in Delhi
CM Rekha Gupta welcomes Kanwariyas, says 394 camps set up in Delhi
Mrunal Thakur breaks silence on dating rumours with Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal: 'Desh me kya kuch nahi ho raha'
Mrunal Thakur breaks silence on dating rumours
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement