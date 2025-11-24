FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

US, Ukraine hold talks on peace framework in Geneva

ANI

Updated : Nov 24, 2025, 08:38 AM IST

    United States representatives and Ukraine met in Geneva on Sunday to discuss the US peace proposal, focusing on achieving a just and lasting resolution to the ongoing conflict, according to a joint statement issued after the meeting.

    The talks were described as "constructive, focused, and respectful," underscoring the shared commitment to achieving a just and lasting peace. "Both sides agreed the consultations were highly productive. The discussions showed meaningful progress toward aligning positions and identifying clear next steps," the statement said.

    The joint statement emphasised that any future agreement must "future agreement must fully uphold Ukraine's sovereignty and deliver a sustainable and just peace. As a result of the discussions, the parties drafted an updated and refined peace framework."

    The Ukrainian delegation reaffirmed its gratitude for the steadfast commitment of the United States and President Donald Trump, highlighting their "tireless efforts aimed at ending the war and the loss of life."

    Both Ukraine and the United States agreed to continue intensive work on joint proposals in the coming days and to remain in close contact with European partners as the process advances. Final decisions under the framework will be made by the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

    Both sides reiterated their readiness to continue working together to secure a peace that ensures Ukraine's security, stability, and reconstruction.

    US Secretary of State Marco Rubio projected optimism on Sunday after he described the talks as "productive and meaningful" so far, CNN reported.

    Rubio told reporters after the first session. The 28-point peace plan put forward by US President Donald Trump continues to evolve as the delegates work to achieve terms that would be acceptable to both Ukraine and Russia, Rubio said.

    "This is a living, breathing document. Every day, with input, it changes," he said, "The items that remain open are not insurmountable. We just need more time than what we have today," he said.

    According to CNN, the US proposal had attracted bipartisan criticism for its concessions to Russia. The plan puts pressure on Kyiv to cede territory, limit its military's size, and promise not to join NATO in exchange for an end to the war -- all long-standing Kremlin demands.

    (This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

