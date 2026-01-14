US suspends visa processing for 75 countries: Which nations are affected? Is India on the list?

The US administration, led by President Donald Trump, has directed consular officials to deny visa applications until the screening and vetting processes are reevaluated. No specific timeline was given in the report.

The United States has decided to pause all visa processing for visitors from 75 countries starting January 21, Fox News reported on Wednesday citing a memo from the US State Department. The US administration, led by President Donald Trump, has directed consular officials to deny visa applications until the screening and vetting processes are reevaluated. No specific timeline was given in the report. The move effectively shuts the entry door to the US for over a third of the nearly 200 countries around the world.

List of nations

The countries hit by the decision are: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, and Yemen.