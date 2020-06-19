United States Supreme Court rules against Trump's bid to end DACA immigration program

The United States Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the government's move to cancel the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

In a 5-4 ruling, the court upheld the lower court decisions which ruled against the cancellation of the program, calling it unlawful.

This comes as a major blow for US President Donald Trump as the clampdown on illegal immigration is a major poll plank for the upcoming Presidential elections.

The DACA program extends protection to those individuals who entered the United States illegally as children from deportation. Further, it allows them to become eligible for a work permit. The program was by former President Barack Obama on June 15, 2012.

Reuters reported that nearly 649,000 immigrants, Hispanic adults hailing from Mexico, and other Latin American countries currently enrolled under the program will be protected from deportation and eligible to obtain renewable two-year work permits.

However, Trump was infuriated by the Supreme Court's decision, calling it horrible and politically charged'.

"These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives," Trump tweeted.

However, the ruling doe not prevent Trump from trying to end the program again.