American popstar Katy Perry is all set to blast off to space on Monday, April 14 (US time) on an all-women flight. The star-studded all-female crew also includes Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sánchez. Others who will be part of the flight are television presenter Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe.

This will be the first flight to space in more than 60 years with no man on board, since Russian engineer Valentina Tereshkova made a solo trip to space in 1963.

11-minute suborbital flight

The flight will take off on a Blue Origin rocket -- an aerospace company owned by Bezos -- from a launch site in Texas state at 8:30 am local time on Monday for an 11-minute suborbital flight to the edge of the space and then return to Earth. The mission is part of Blue Origin's New Shepard programme, NS-31, aiming to "create a lasting impact that will inspire generations."

Will they actually reach space?

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket carrying the six women will reportedly reach a maximum height of 100 kilometers (62 miles) above the Earth, crossing the Karman line, which is internationally recognised as the boundary of space.

While in space, the crew members are expected to experience weightlessness for around four minutes.

Blue Origin's previous trips

So far, Blue Origin's self-driven rockets have taken 52 people into space, including Bezos himself, who joined the New Shepard's maiden voyage in 2021. Star Trek actor William Shatner also made a trip in 2022, then becoming the oldest person in space at the age of 90.