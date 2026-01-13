US set to intervene in Iran protests? Donald Trump says 'help is on its way'

Iran continues to witness huge nationwide protests, with one official putting the number of those killed at around 2,000, according to a report by Reuters. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said more than 600 demonstrations have taken place across all of Iran's 31 provinces.

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday told the people of Iran to continue protesting and said that help was on the way. However, the US leader did not share any details about his purported plans. In a post on the Truth Social platform, which he owns, Trump wrote in his signature style: "Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!!... HELP IS ON ITS WAY."

In his social media post, Trump also said he had canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until the "senseless killing" of demonstrators stopped. "Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price," he warned. The US president has time and again threatened to use the military if the Islamic Republic applied deadly force against anti-government protesters. He had earlier stated that his team was considering "very strong options" even as he confirmed that Iranian authorities had reached out to the US for negotiations. On Monday, Trump said his administration would slap a 25 percent tariff on countries engaged in business with Iran with immediate effect.

Thousands killed in Iran

Iran continues to witness huge nationwide protests, with one official putting the number of those killed at around 2,000, according to a report by Reuters. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said more than 600 demonstrations have taken place across all of Iran's 31 provinces. The agency also reported over 640 deaths and more than 10,700 arrests citing its activist network inside Iran, as per the Associated Press. United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has expressed alarm at the situation, saying: "This cycle of horrific violence cannot continue."