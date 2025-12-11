FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Trump's immigration crackdown: US tightens visa rules, will reject applications if...

The tourist visa rule comes as President Donald Trump's administration continues its harsh immigration crackdown. Here are more details on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 08:10 PM IST

United States officials on Thursday said that they will deny tourist visa to applicants whom they believe intend to give birth in the country to gain citizenship for the child. The US embassy in New Delhi made the stance clear in a post on social media this evening. "U.S. consular officers will deny tourist visa applications if they believe the primary purpose of travel is to give birth in the United States to obtain U.S. citizenship for the child. This is not permitted," the US embassy wrote on X.

 

