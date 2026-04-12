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Trump warns Iran after peace talks fail: 'Will finish up the little that is left of it'

In a post on social media, Trump said the US Navy would begin a blockade to stop ships from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz. Peace talks between Iran and the United States were held in the Pakistani capital Islamabad over the weekend, but did not yield an agreement.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 12, 2026, 07:04 PM IST

Trump warns Iran after peace talks fail: 'Will finish up the little that is left of it'
US President Donald Trump.
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US President Donald Trump has warned that the American military will "finish up the little that is left of Iran", a comment made hours after high-stakes peace talks between the two countries failed to reach a breakthrough. In a post on social media, Trump said the US Navy would immediately begin a blockade to stop ships from entering or leaving the Strait of Hormuz. Peace talks between Iran and the United States were held in the Pakistani capital Islamabad over the weekend, but did not yield an agreement.

In the Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz." He added that he had instructed the US Navy to "seek and interdict every vessel in International Waters that has paid a toll to Iran." Trump further stated: "At an appropriate moment, we are fully ‘LOCKED AND LOADED,’ and our Military will finish up the little that is left of Iran!"

Earlier, US Vice-President JD Vance, who was leading the American delegation in Islamabad, departed Pakistan and said that Washington had presented Tehran with its "final and best" offer.

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Trump warns Iran after peace talks fail: 'Will finish up the little that is left of it'
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