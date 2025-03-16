United States President Donald Trump-led administration is mulling sweeping travel restrictions for the citizens of dozens of countries as part of a proposed plan, according to reports. The ban would be applicable to more than 40 countries, classified into three separate groups, Reuters and The New York Times reported citing a government document.

United States President Donald Trump-led administration is mulling sweeping travel restrictions for the citizens of dozens of countries as part of a proposed plan, according to reports. The ban would be applicable to more than 40 countries, classified into three separate groups, Reuters and The New York Times reported citing a government document.



Which countries are affected?

The first group -- including countries like Afghanistan, Iran, Syria, Cuba, North Korea, and Yemen -- are proposed to face a full visa suspension.

The second group -- which includes countries like Russia, Eritrea, Haiti, Laos, Myanmar, and South Sudan -- is expected to face a partial suspension affecting tourist and student visas as well as other immigrant visas with some exceptions.

The third and the largest of three groups -- comprising countries such as Liberia, Vanuatu, and Zimbabwe -- would be slapped with a suspension of US visa issuance if their governments "do not make efforts to address deficiencies" within two months, as per the memo.



Memo not yet approved

Soon after taking charge in January, Trump had issued an executive order directing cabinet members to submit by mid-March a list of countries from which travel should be partly or fully suspended because their "vetting and screening information is so deficient."

The proposed memo was yet to be approved by the administration, and there could be changes on the list in the future, an official reportedly said.

The move comes amid a massive immigration crackdown that Trump launched soon after beginning his second term in mid-January.

What does this mean for Indians?

India does not feature in any group on the US government's list of countries likely to face a travel ban. This means that all Indians with a valid visa would be able to travel to America without restrictions for now.

However, Indians in the US continue to face an immigration crackdown as part of which those staying there illegally or with expired visas might be sent back home in the coming time.