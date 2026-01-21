FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Donald Trump toughens stance on Greenland, says he is 'seeking immediate negotiations' to acquire territory

In his much-awaited speech at the forum, Trump said Europe was "not heading in the right direction." He added: "I love Europe, I want to see it do good but it's not going in the right direction." The US leader raised "unchecked mass migration" and record budget and trade deficits.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 21, 2026, 08:19 PM IST

Donald Trump toughens stance on Greenland, says he is 'seeking immediate negotiations' to acquire territory
Donald Trump speaking at the WEF in Davos.
United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday addressed the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Earlier in the day, Trump's Air Force One was forced to turn around after suffering a "minor electrical issue." Trump began the speech by saying that the US economy was "booming." He went on to slam Europe amid tensions over threats of tariffs against allies and demands for acquiring Greenland, a semiautonomous territory under the control of Denmark.

In his much-awaited speech at the forum, Trump said Europe was "not heading in the right direction." He added: "I love Europe, I want to see it do good but it's not going in the right direction." The US leader raised "unchecked mass migration" and record budget and trade deficits. Speaking of Venezuela, Trump said the South American country was "going to be making more money in the next six months than they have made in the last 20 years." Earlier this month, US forces had abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from Caracas and brought him to New York to face trial on charges for narcoterrorism.

Bringing his attention to Greenland, Trump said he had "tremendous respect" for the people of the territory and of Denmark. He reiterated his stance on the region and said he was "seeking immediate negotiations to acquire Greenland." Trump added: "It's the US alone that can protect this giant mass of land, this giant piece of ice, develop it and improve it." The US president warned: "You can say yes, and we'll be very appreciative, or you can say no and we will remember," adding: "A strong and secure America means a strong NATO." Trump also said that Europe and the NATO alliance "don't appreciate what we do."

