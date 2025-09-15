Trump slams NATO allies over refusal to assist US amid Iran war: 'Don't need anyone's help'

Trump's tirade stemmed from the reported denial of US allies over his call for the safeguarding of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most crucial energy chokepoints on the planet, which has been largely blocked by Iran in recent weeks.

United States President Donald Trump has slammed allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) after several countries conveyed their unwillingness to participate in the war launched by the US and Israel in Iran. In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump said the US does not require NATO's help in its military operations against Iran, despite broadly agreeing that Tehran should not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

Trump's tirade stemmed from the reported denial of US allies over his call for the safeguarding of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most crucial energy chokepoints on the planet, which has been largely blocked by Iran in recent weeks. "The United States has been informed by most of our NATO "Allies" that they don't want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East, this, despite the fact that almost every Country strongly agreed with what we are doing, and that Iran cannot, in any way, shape, or form, be allowed to have a Nuclear Weapon," Trump said in the social media post.

Trump further said he was not surprised by NATO members' stance, criticising the alliance as a "one-way street" and claiming that Washington spends heavily on defending allied nations without receiving reciprocal support in times of need. "I am not surprised by their action, however, because I always considered NATO, where we spend Hundreds of Billions of Dollars per year protecting these same Countries, to be a one way street -- We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need," the US leader's post added.

Trump went on to say that American forces had "decimated Iran's military", claiming that the Islamic Republic's navy, air force, and defence systems had been neutralised. He added that the US no longer needs or desires assistance from NATO members or other partners such as Japan, Australia, and South Korea. "In fact, speaking as President of the United States of America, by far the Most Powerful Country Anywhere in the World, WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!" Trump declared.

In an earlier Truth Social post, Trump had called for the deployment of naval assets to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz. He had hoped that countries such as China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom would contribute to ensuring maritime security in the region. "Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated," Trump had said at the time.

The development comes amid the deadly war that began on February 28 with the killing of former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint strikes by the US and Israel. In retaliation, Iran targeted Israeli and US military bases in countries across the Middle East, severely disrupting international energy markets and global economic stability. After the death of Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei -- son of the former leader -- was appointed the new supreme leader of the Islamic Republic.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).