Trump says US will 'not rush into a deal' with Iran amid progress in peace talks

In a social media post, Trump asserted that the US' blockade on the ports of the Islamic republic will remain in "full force and effect" until a formal agreement is reached and signed by the warring sides.

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said that Washington will not "rush into a deal" with Iran to achieve a complete solution to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He asserted that the US' blockade on the ports of the Islamic republic will remain in "full force and effect" until a formal agreement is reached and signed by the two sides. In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised the earlier Iran nuclear agreement signed by the Obama administration, calling it "one of the worst deals ever made" and blaming the then-US president Barack Obama for what he described as a flawed framework that paved the way for Tehran to develop nuclear weapons capability.

In his social media post, Trump claimed that the current negotiations being pursued by his administration represent "the exact opposite." He stated that the discussions with Iran are continuing in an "orderly and constructive manner," but stressed that US negotiators have been instructed not to rush, adding that "time is on our side." He wrote: "One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration. It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon. Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration - THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact! The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side. The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right."

Trump further claimed that the US' relations with Iran were becoming "more professional and productive," reiterating that Tehran must not be allowed to develop or acquire nuclear weapons. "There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb," the post added. Trump also thanked Gulf nations for their cooperation and support.

Trump's remarks come amid talks between the US and Iran to reach a long-term peace deal. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump had said that an agreement had been "largely negotiated" between Tehran and Washington. Meanwhile, Axios has reported that a memorandum for a 60-day ceasefire between the US and Iran is in its final stages, with negotiators working to close the remaining gaps and avoid further escalation in the region -- including the reopening of the crucial Strait of Hormuz and the resumption of Iranian oil sales.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).