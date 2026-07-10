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Trump says US-Iran ceasefire is over: 'We have agreed to continue talks'

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump said that the US had agreed to continue talks for peace after Iran asked for it.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 09:10 PM IST

Trump says US-Iran ceasefire is over: 'We have agreed to continue talks'
United States President Donald Trump.
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United States President Donald Trump has reiterated that the ceasefire between the US and Iran is over. In a post on Truth Social on Friday (July 10), Trump said that the US had agreed to continue talks for peace after Iran asked for it. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue "talks." We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!" Trump wrote on the social media platform that he owns.

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