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Trump says Iran wants peace deal 'very badly' after US Navy begins blockade of Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump's comments came hours after the United States imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and after marathon talks in the Pakistani capital over the weekend failed to yield an agreement.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 01:46 AM IST

Trump says Iran wants peace deal 'very badly' after US Navy begins blockade of Strait of Hormuz
United States President Donald Trump.
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United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that his administration had received a call "from the other side" over Iran, claiming that the leadership in Tehran was eager to negotiate after the launch of the US Navy's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to reporters at the US White House in capital Washington, the president remarked that Iran would "like to make a deal very badly". Trump's comments came hours after the US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and after marathon talks in Pakistan over the weekend failed to yield an agreement.

Trump has maintained that the main sticking point in the peace talks remains Tehran's nuclear ambitions, stressing that Iran "will not have a nuclear weapon". Reflecting on the failed dialogue, the US leader said: "We agreed to a lot of things, but they didn't agree to that, and I think they will agree to it. I'm almost sure of it. In fact, I am sure of it." Trump issued an ultimatum with regards to the ongoing diplomatic efforts, saying: "If they don't agree, there's no deal. There will never be a deal."

Before the ongoing two-week ceasefire, Trump had threatened to destroy Iran's power plants and bridges, saying it "makes no difference to me" whether an agreement is reached. Trump has also claimed that "other countries," though he did not specify which ones, are offering to help the United States in its planned blockade of Iranian ports. "We don't need other countries, frankly. But they've offered their services," the US president said, adding that further details regarding international involvement will be released "probably tomorrow."

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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