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Trump says China won't supply weapons to Iran: 'They're very happy I'm opening Strait of Hormuz'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump suggested that Beijing was supportive of Washington's efforts to maintain the permanent opening of the Strait of Hormuz -- a vital global energy corridor that has remained largely blocked since the Iran war broke out in late-February.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 16, 2026, 12:17 AM IST

Trump says China won't supply weapons to Iran: 'They're very happy I'm opening Strait of Hormuz'
US President Donald Trump.
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United States President Donald Trump has claimed that China has committed to pause weapon supplies to Iran, following his diplomatic interventions with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In a post on the online platform Truth Social, Trump suggested that Beijing was supportive of Washington's efforts to maintain the permanent opening of the Strait of Hormuz -- a vital global energy corridor that has remained largely blocked since the Iran war broke out in late-February.

Trump said in his post: "China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also -- and the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran." Striking an upbeat tone about his rapport with the Chinese leader, he stated: "President Xi will give me a big, fat hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn't that beat fighting???"

But Trump added a warning of US military prowess, saying: "BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to -- far better than anyone else!!!" Earlier, Trump had disclosed during an interview with Fox that understanding with China was reached through a direct exchange of correspondence. The developments follow increased pressure from the Trump administration against countries suspected of supplying Iran with military weapons. Trump had previously cautioned that such countries could be hit with economic sanctions, including tariffs reaching 50 percent.

The Iran war

The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli joint airstrikes on Tehran in late-February, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other top political and military figures. Iran retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets in countries across the Middle East. Besides, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has significantly disrupted global energy supplies and driven up oil prices. Peace negotiations between the US and Iran were held in Pakistan over the weekend, but the talks concluded without an agreement.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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