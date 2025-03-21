Trump has repeatedly slammed India for charging high tariffs on US goods entering the country. He has previously referred to India as the "tariff king" and a "big abuser."

United States President Donald Trump said he has a "very good relationship" with India, but the "only problem" he has with the country is that it levies some of the highest tarrifs in the world. Trump reiterated his threat to impose reciprocal tariffs on India from April 2.

In an interview with Breitbart News, an American news website, Trump, 78, said he expected Indian authorities to lower tarrifs "substantially."

"I believe they're going to probably be lowering those tariffs substantially, but on April 2, we will be charging them the same tariffs they charge us," the US president said.

In February, during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, DC, Trump had said that India had "been very strong on tariffs."

"I don't blame them, necessarily, but it's a different way of doing business. It's very hard to sell into India because they have trade barriers, very strong tariffs."

India's Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told a Parliamentary panel earlier this month that negotiations were on and no agreement on trade tariffs had been reached between India and the US by then.