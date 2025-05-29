The US administration, led by Donald Trump, has urged the American judiciary not to pause the president's controversial and sweeping global tariffs. The justifications it gave for the request included how Trump "used tariffs and trade" to bring a halt to the dayslong India-Pakistan conflict.

The US administration, led by Donald Trump, has urged the American judiciary not to pause the president's controversial and sweeping global tariffs. The justifications it gave for the request included how Trump "used tariffs and trade" to bring a halt to the dayslong India-Pakistan conflict earlier this month. Appealing to a court in New York, the Trump administration said a legal setback to the tariffs move could lead to a resumption of the India-Pak conflict. Besides, it would lead America embarrassed globally, officials told the court.



Officials representing US admin

The officials who appeared for the Trump administration in court were Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.



Trump admin's court arguments

In court, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed the Indo-Pak conflict to be a direct result of Trump's "intervention." Defending the tariffs, Lutnick further said, "Allies and adversaries alike monitor US courts for signs of constraint on presidential power." He added, "An adverse ruling that constrains presidential power in this case could lead India and Pakistan to question the validity of President Trump's offer, threatening the security of an entire region and the lives of millions."



Judge blocks tariffs order

A three-judge bench was hearing the case, that has been filed by a group of small businesses in the US. The trade court has temporarily blocked the tariffs order, saying the US president overstepped his authority.

India rejects US claims

India has repeatedly denied that Trump played a role in "brokering" the ceasefire with Pakistan, which was first of all announced by Trump in a social media post. Leaders of the opposition Congress party have been questioning the government why the ceasefire was originally announced by Trump, also demanding an explanation of the role played by Trump in the ceasefire.