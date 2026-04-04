Trump issues ultimatum to Iran to reopen Strait of Hormuz: '48 hours before all hell will rain down'

Donald Trump's message, posted on his online platform Truth Social, is a reminder of the deadline already given by him to the Islamic Republic to make progress towards a deal or reopen the vital shipping route.

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday issued an ultimatum to Iran, saying the country has 48 hours to make a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz "before all hell will rain down on them". Trump's message, posted on his online platform Truth Social, is a reminder of the deadline already given by him to the Islamic Republic to make progress towards a deal or reopen the vital shipping route.

"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out-48 hours before all Hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP," his post read. On March 26, Trump had stated that he was extending a pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days as part of the diplomatic talks between the two sides. In a post on Truth Social, the US leader had claimed that the announcement came as per a "request" from the Iranian government and further stated that the negotiations with Tehran were "going very well".

Trump had earlier directed the US Department of War to delay any military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites for five days citing diplomatic engagements with Tehran amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The war in Iran was triggered by joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late-February, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top figures. Iran has retaliated with counterstrikes across the Gulf region and also disrupted global energy supplies, particularly through attacks in the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).