Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump issues order to pay US troops despite government shutdown: 'If nothing is done...'

Trump's India envoy Sergio Gor meets NSA Ajit Doval: 'Remain committed to...'

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week

Caught on CCTV: Gold plated 'Kalash' worth Rs 4000000 stolen from Jain Temple in Delhi, second theft in one month; Watch video

'3 balls mein out kardunga': Pakistan's 152.6 kmph star issues open challenge to Abhishek Sharma, ignores his Asia Cup heroics

Bihar elections 2025: Prashant Kishor to contest from Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur constituency? JSP chief issues stern warning, 'Same fate as Rahul Gandhi in Amethi...'

Historic upset! Namibia pull off incredible win against cricket giants South Africa in their first-ever T20I clash

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan EXPOSES Tanya Mittal's game at Weekend Ka Vaar, host says 'aap phele din se game...'

Mississippi: 4 killed, several injured after mass shooting in US state; manhunt underway

'Want to play but...': Ravindra Jadeja drops truth bomb on ODI future after Australia tour snub; names Gautam Gambhir, Shubman Gill

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump issues order to pay US troops despite government shutdown: 'If nothing is done...'

Trump issues order to pay US troops despite govt shutdown: 'If nothing...'

Trump's India envoy Sergio Gor meets NSA Ajit Doval: 'Remain committed to...'

Trump's India envoy Gor meets NSA Doval: 'Remain committed to...'

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Pakistan, second in a week

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeWorld

WORLD

Donald Trump issues order to pay US troops despite government shutdown: 'If nothing is done...'

Raising objections over US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent "every day gets better" remarks, Trump also labeled the government shutdown, which started on October 1, as a "radical left shutdown." Read on to know more on this.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 02:17 AM IST

Donald Trump issues order to pay US troops despite government shutdown: 'If nothing is done...'
Donald Trump, president of the United States.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) directed Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to use "all available funds" to ensure that American troops receive their paychecks on October 15 despite the government shutdown. The US President stated that he is using his authority, as Commander-in-Chief, to give directions to the Defence Secretary.

Raising objections over US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's recent "every day gets better" remarks, Trump also labelled the government shutdown, which started on October 1, as a "radical left shutdown". "Chuck Schumer recently said, "Every day gets better" during their Radical Left Shutdown. I DISAGREE! If nothing is done, because of "Leader" Chuck Schumer and the Democrats, our Brave Troops will miss the paychecks they are rightfully due on October 15. That is why I am using my authority, as Commander in Chief, to direct our Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to use all available funds to get our Troops PAID on October 15," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Blaming Schumer for the government shutdown, Trump further accused the Democrats of attempting to hold the country's military and the security of the nation "hostage". He added that as "Commander in Chief," he is using his authority to direct Hegseth to allocate available funds to make sure military personnel are paid on time. "We have identified funds to do this, and Secretary Hegseth will use them to PAY OUR TROOPS. I will not allow the Democrats to hold our Military, and the entire Security of our Nation, HOSTAGE, with their dangerous Government Shutdown," Trump said.

Urging the Democrats to "open the government", the US President said, "The Radical Left Democrats should OPEN THE GOVERNMENT, and then we can work together to address Healthcare, and many other things that they want to destroy." Earlier on October 3, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that military families have already begun to seek food assistance due to the "financial anxiety" caused by the "Democrat shutdown."

Briefing the reporters, it was noted that 1.3 million men and women of America's Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force are not being paid. "We are now in day 3 of the Democrat-led government shutdown. There are significant personal impacts on millions of Americans as a result of this current government shutdown. The 1.3 million men and women of America's Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and Space Force are not being paid. Military families are already seeking out food assistance because of financial anxiety caused by this Democrat shutdown," Leavitt had said. The White House Press Secretary stated that more military families require assistance with food, and that there has been a 34 per cent surge in families seeking help through the food pantry.

"Staff members at the Armed Services YMCA food pantry distribution location near Fort Hood in Texas found a line of military families stretched around the side of the building at 5.00 am yesterday. According to the staff who work there, that has "never happened". They've already had a 34 per cent increase this week," Leavitt said. Previously, the White House warned that "thousands" of federal workers could lose their jobs if the ongoing government shutdown continues, adding to mounting political tensions in Washington. Leavitt told reporters that administration officials were already preparing for possible layoffs. "It's likely going to be in the thousands," she said, noting that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and other officials were actively discussing which departments could be affected, Fox News reported.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why Maria Corina Machado won Nobel Peace Prize? Know criteria
Why Maria Corina Machado won Nobel Peace Prize? Know criteria
Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Parineeti Chopra's Karwa Chauth: How Chopra sisters keep their celebrations all simple, yet elegant
Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Parineeti Chopra's Karwa Chauth: How Chopra sisters keep t
Suniel Shetty moves HC against misuse of his photos on social media
Suniel Shetty moves HC against misuse of his photos on social media
Amitabh Bachchan turns 83: Big B gifts himself three expensive plots in Alibagh, buys 9,557 square feet of land worth...
Amitabh Bachchan turns 83: Big B gifts himself three expensive plots in Alibagh
The Geography of Courage: Why Machado won and Trump didn't
The Geography of Courage: Why Machado won and Trump didn't
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE