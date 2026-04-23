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Trump issues first statement after 'hellhole' remark on India: 'Great country with very good friend at top'

This comes after the US leader reposted a racist remark by American political commentator and radio host Michael Savage, where he had referred to India and China as "hell holes".

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 07:13 PM IST

Trump issues first statement after 'hellhole' remark on India: 'Great country with very good friend at top'
PM Modi with Donald Trump.
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    United States President Donald Trump on Thursday praised India and said he had a "very good friend" leading the country. This comes after the US leader reposted a racist remark by American political commentator and radio host Michael Savage, where he had referred to India and China as "hell holes". After outrage, a spokesperson for the US Embassy in New Delhi conveyed that Trump spoke warmly of India, calling it a great nation and saying that he shares a personal friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    According to Christopher Elms, the US embassy spokesperson, Trump said: "India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top." In a racist rant calling for changes in the US' birthright citizenship law, Michael Savage had alleged that people from the two Asian nations come to the US to "drop a baby in the ninth month", adding that the law turns them into "instant" American citizens. The podcast transcript further describes Indian and Chinese immigrants as "gangsters with laptops" who have "stepped on our flag."

    'Gangsters with laptops'

    The transcript shared by Trump adds: "They've done more damage to this nation than all the mafia families put together. In my unhumble opinion. Gangsters with laptops. They've robbed us blind, treated us like second-class citizens, let the trud world triumph, stepped on our flag, et cetera." The US president shared the post on Truth Social, a social media platform that he owns.

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