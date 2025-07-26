Donald Trump issues BIG warning to European countries, says, 'You better get your...'

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said immigration was "killing" Europe. Speaking to reporters after deboarding the US Air Force One in Scotland, he said that "many" European countries needed to stop what he called "horrible invasion." Read on to know more on this.

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said that immigration was "killing" Europe as the leader arrived in the continent. Speaking to reporters on the tarmac after deboarding the US Air Force One in Scotland, he said that "many" European countries needed to stop what he described as "horrible invasion." Trump, 79, said: "On immigration, you better get your act together. You're not going to have Europe anymore. You got to get your act together."

What else did Trump say?

Trump went on to say that some "leaders" in Europe have not "let it happen" and they are not getting "proper" credit for that. "I could name them right now, but I'm not gonna embarrass the other ones. This immigration is killing Europe," he added. The US president also bragged about his administration's own crackdown on immigrants. "As you know, last month, we had nobody entering our country. We took out a lot of bad people that got there," he told reporters. Trump, who began his second presidency this January, has since led a harsh immigration crackdown, with the US deporting thousands of foreign nationals.

What are Trump's UK plans?

Trump, who arrived in Scotland on Saturday, plans to meet the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during his Europe trip. He will also visit his two golf properties in Scotland and inaugurate a new golf course named in honour of his late mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born and raised on a Scottish island. He will also reportedly meet Scottish leader John Swinney.