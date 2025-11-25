Donald Trump issues BIG statement on Ukraine peace talks: 'Something good...'

According to Al Jazeera, Washington and Kyiv unveiled a revised peace framework after the meetings, updating a previous 28-point US proposal that drew criticism from European officials who felt it was too accommodating towards Russia.

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested that "something good" may be emerging from the latest round of peace discussions involving the US and Ukraine, hours after senior American and European officials signaled that negotiations in Geneva had produced fresh movement. "Is it really possible that big progress is being made in the Peace Talks between Russia and Ukraine??? Don't believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump's remarks followed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement that "tremendous" progress had been achieved during talks between Ukraine and the US administration in Geneva on Saturday. According to Al Jazeera, Washington and Kyiv unveiled a revised peace framework after the meetings, updating a previous 28-point US proposal that drew criticism from European officials who felt it was too accommodating towards Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said early assessments from the Geneva discussions indicated that new American proposals include elements "critical for Ukrainian national interests". He added that work was now focused on ensuring the plan is "truly effective in achieving the main goal... to finally put an end to the bloodshed and war."

In a separate statement on X, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's negotiating team was returning from Geneva and would brief him on the "progress of the talks" and the next steps. "We count on achieving the necessary results, and I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine," he said. Zelenskyy also spoke with Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, calling Oslo's support "vital" and thanking him for guidance during the process. European Council President Antonio Costa said EU leaders believe there is "new momentum" in diplomatic efforts to end the war, pointing to the Geneva talks as a turning point.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who reiterated Ankara's willingness to help facilitate direct talks between Moscow and Kyiv. The Kremlin said Putin viewed the latest proposals as broadly compatible with previous diplomatic contacts. "Vladimir Putin noted that these proposals... are in line with the discussions at the Russian-American summit in Alaska and, in principle, can be used as the basis for a final peaceful settlement," it said.

