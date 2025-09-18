Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Donald Trump issues BIG statement on India ties: 'Very close to PM Modi but...'

Trump made the comments while speaking to reporters after a meeting with British PM Keir Starmer. The US president was discussing Europe’s imports of oil from Russia and cited his tariffs on New Delhi as an example. Read on to know more on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 11:44 PM IST

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on India ties: 'Very close to PM Modi but...'
PM Modi with US President Donald Trump.
United States President Donald Trump, who is currently on a state visit to the UK, reaffirmed ties with India, saying he is "very close" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump made the comments while speaking to reporters after a meeting with British PM Keir Starmer. The US president was discussing Europe’s imports of oil from Russia and cited his tariffs on New Delhi as an example to make his point. Trump has imposed a sweeping 50 percent tariff on India, including a 25 percent punitive levy over New Delhi's business dealings with Russia.

What did Trump say on relations with India?

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Trump said: "As you know, I'm very close to India. I'm very close to the Prime Minister of India, I spoke to him the other day to wish him a Happy Birthday. We have a very good relationship and he put out a beautiful statement too. But I sanctioned them." Trump had dialed PM Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday. After the call, the 79-year-old American leader posted: "Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend...He is doing a tremendous job." During his interaction with reporters, Trump also remarked that if the price of oil goes down, Russia will have to "drop out" of the war.

How have India-US ties been lately?

Trump's praise for relations with PM Modi and India comes at a time the US has imposed a massive 50 percent tariff on India, including a 25 percent punitive levy for New Delhi's purchase of crude oil from Russia. Trump and his top officials have repeatedly berated India for doing business with Russia, which New Delhi has defended. India started to heavily purchase Russian oil at a discount as Western countries imposed sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in early 2022.

