Donald Trump's BIG statement on Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro's capture: 'Was like watching...'

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said that no American lives were lost during an operation to capture Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores from their homeland. Trump hailed the US forces for successfully carrying out the operation, adding that a "couple of guys" were hit. Speaking to Fox News hours after the overnight strike, the US leader said he watched the raid live, adding that it was like watching "a television show."

In the same interview, Trump bragged: "I was told by real military people that there's no other country on Earth that could do such a manoeuvre." He added: "If you would have seen what happened...I watched it literally like I was watching a television show. And if you would have seen the speed, the violence...it was an amazing thing, an amazing job that these people did. Nobody else could have done anything like it." Trump described the operation as very complex and said that a large number of aircraft, including helicopters and combat jets, were involved in the operation. "And to have a few injuries but no death on our side is really amazing," the US president added.

Trump further revealed that Maduro and his wife were on board the US warship Iwo Jima, and were being taken to New York, where he said they will be prosecuted. US officials say that Maduro has been charged for narcoterrorism and conspiracy to possess weapons against the US. American forces launched operation in the early hours of Saturday, capturing Maduro and his wife under the cover of strikes.