US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement: 'Don't want Nobel Peace Prize just want...'

WORLD
United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he was not seeking the Nobel Peace Prize but instead wanted lasting peace in Gaza, which has been torn by a two-year war that also triggered a famine in the Palestinian territory. The 79-year-old US president said Israel as well as the Arab world had agreed to his peace plan for Gaza and warned the militant group Hamas against rejecting it. He has given Hamas "three to four" days to respond on the proposal and said the group would be wiped out if it refuses to accept the deal. In recent months, Trump has emerged as an unexpected contender to win the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to stop conflicts around the world.
Trump recently met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has accepted the president's peace deal. In a statement to reporters, Trump said all the concerned stakeholders are waiting for Hamas' word on the peace plan. He warned the armed group of a "sad end" if it decides to reject the deal. "All of the Arab countries are signed up. The Muslim countries are all signed up. Israel is all signed up. We're just waiting for Hamas, and Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end," he said.
Trump has introduced a 20-point peace plan for Gaza. Under the deal, there would be an immediate ceasefire and Israeli troops would withdraw in a phased manner. Hamas will release all the remaining Israeli hostages, as per the proposal. Another key point is the installation of a temporary international "stabilisation force" and formation of a transitional authority headed by Trump. The war in Gaza began after Hamas launched an attack two years ago, killing at least 1,219 Israelis. After that, Netanyahu ordered a large-scale offensive into Gaza that has claimed the lives of more than 66,000 people, mostly civilians.