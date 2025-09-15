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Trump hints at resuming war with Iran: 'Popular or not, I have to do it'

Speaking to reporters outside the US White House, Trump said the decision to continue the war would become popular, considering Iran's ambition to acquire nuclear weapons.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 20, 2026, 01:09 AM IST

Trump hints at resuming war with Iran: 'Popular or not, I have to do it'
United States President Donald Trump.
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United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended the continuation of the war with Iran, saying he would not allow Tehran to develop nuclear weapons, regardless of whether the decision was politically popular or not. Speaking to reporters outside the US White House, Trump said the decision to continue the war would become popular, considering Iran's ambition to acquire nuclear weapons.

Trump said: "Look, everyone tells me it's unpopular, but I think it's very popular when you, when they hear that it's having to do with nuclear weapons, weapons that could take out Los Angeles, could take out major cities very quickly." Reaffirming his stance on the conflict, the US president said: "Whether it's popular or not popular, I have to do it, because I'm not going to let the world be blown up on my watch. It's not going to happen."

According to the latest CNN figures, Trump's approval rating has fallen since the start of the war on February 28, with 36 percent of Americans approving of his performance. Trump, however, maintained that preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons remained a priority for his administration and framed the issue as a matter of global security. Earlier on Monday, Trump said that he had "put off" a planned attack on Iran for a short period of time following "big discussions" with the Islamic republic over the ongoing crisis. Speaking to reporters, Trump said that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and other countries had requested the US to delay the action for a few days as they believed negotiations were close to yielding a deal.

"I put it (attack on Iran) off for a little while, hopefully maybe forever, but possibly for a little while because we've had very big discussions with Iran, and we'll see what they amount to. I was asked by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and some others if we could put it off for two or three days, a short period of time, because they think that they are getting very close to making a deal," Trump said. "It's a very positive development, but we'll see whether or not it amounts to anything," the president added.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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